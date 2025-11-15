Avro India standalone net profit rises 46.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 21.00 crore

Net profit of Avro India rose 46.99% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.0018.054.719.032.512.141.461.231.220.83

