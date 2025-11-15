Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 27.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 27.59% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.121.7964.6250.281.541.111.531.101.110.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News