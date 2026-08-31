AXISCADES to acquire majority stake in Cloud Wave Technologies

The transaction marks a significant step in AXISCADES' strategy to accelerate the scale-up of its Aerospace Manufacturing platform and add immediately operational precision-manufacturing capabilities alongside its established, product-based Aerospace, Defence and Electronics businesses.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Cloud Wave is an AS9100D-certified manufacturer operating seven manufacturing units, providing precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, tooling, plastic injection moulding, 3D printing & surface treatment capabilities. Its customer base spans the Aerospace & Defence and Semiconductor sectors across both domestic and export markets. The company has been consistently growing over the years and is expected to generate 180cr revenue at 22% EBITDA in FY27.
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