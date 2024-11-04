Azad Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HMA Agro Industries Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd and Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2024.

Azad Engineering Ltd spiked 9.35% to Rs 1597.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11392 shares in the past one month.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 49.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35262 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd surged 8.66% to Rs 635. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9993 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd rose 8.15% to Rs 1171.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2671 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd spurt 5.92% to Rs 606.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18072 shares in the past one month.

