Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Eng spurts on securing order from Mitsubishi

Azad Eng spurts on securing order from Mitsubishi

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering soared 9.30% to Rs 1,597 after the company signed a long term contract & price agreement (LTCPA) worth Rs 700 crore with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan.

The contract entails supply of highly engineered & complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas & thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry.

The contract is valued at Rs 700 crore ($82.89 million) and is to be executed in a period of 5 years.

The company said that this order is a strong step towards concreting their ever-growing relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Azad Engineering is a key manufacturer of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace and defence, and oil and gas industries. The products the company manufactures are highly engineered, complex, mission and life critical high precision forged and machined components.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 131.4% to Rs 17.12 crore on 98.41% jump in sales to Rs 98.41 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 6-month stint in space station

Maharashtra polls: Jarange reverses stance, says no support to any party

Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora; 23 dead, 15 injured

AMFI recategorisation: Hyundai, BHFL poised for Largecap entry, says Nuvama

Decide on mercy plea of Beant Singh's assassin or we will: SC to Centre

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story