Azad Eng spurts on securing order from Mitsubishi

Azad Engineering soared 9.30% to Rs 1,597 after the company signed a long term contract & price agreement (LTCPA) worth Rs 700 crore with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan.

The contract entails supply of highly engineered & complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas & thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry.

The contract is valued at Rs 700 crore ($82.89 million) and is to be executed in a period of 5 years.

The company said that this order is a strong step towards concreting their ever-growing relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Azad Engineering is a key manufacturer of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace and defence, and oil and gas industries. The products the company manufactures are highly engineered, complex, mission and life critical high precision forged and machined components.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 131.4% to Rs 17.12 crore on 98.41% jump in sales to Rs 98.41 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

