Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gillette India Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Tega Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2024.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 4.88% to Rs 534.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gillette India Ltd surged 3.80% to Rs 10340. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2670 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd spiked 3.66% to Rs 1606.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10421 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd exploded 3.64% to Rs 708.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3514 shares in the past one month.

Tega Industries Ltd gained 3.57% to Rs 1985.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2432 shares in the past one month.

