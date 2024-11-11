Bajaj Consumer Care slides after Q2 PAT decline 15% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Bajaj Consumer Care declined 1.55% to Rs 222.90 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 14.56% to Rs 31.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 37.28 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 233.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 234.85 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 38.84 crore, down 14.41% as compared with Rs 45.38 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA registered de-growth of 11.11% to Rs 33.6 crore as compared with Rs 37.8 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 14.6% in Q2 FY25 as against 16.3% in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 17.40% YoY to Rs 68.97 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 83.50 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 4.97% YoY to Rs 479.92 crore in H1 FY25.

Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.

