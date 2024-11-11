Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 73.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 277.26 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 73.80% to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 277.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.277.26234.7221.7219.7877.2149.7168.5039.2852.2130.04

