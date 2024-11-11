Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 73.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 73.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 277.26 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 73.80% to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 277.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales277.26234.72 18 OPM %21.7219.78 -PBDT77.2149.71 55 PBT68.5039.28 74 NP52.2130.04 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story