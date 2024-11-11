Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 4.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 159.59 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 4.37% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 159.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.159.59137.8814.7917.8625.8325.6421.0521.5215.7516.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News