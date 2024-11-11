Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 4.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 159.59 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 4.37% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 159.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales159.59137.88 16 OPM %14.7917.86 -PBDT25.8325.64 1 PBT21.0521.52 -2 NP15.7516.47 -4

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

