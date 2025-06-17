Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance allots Equity share

Bajaj Finance allots Equity share

Jun 17 2025
Pursuant to Bonus Issue

Bajaj Finance has allotted 4,97,14,29,216 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 4:1, i.e., 4 new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members /Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 16 June 2025, the Record Date fixed for this purpose.

Jun 17 2025

