Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

The key equity indices ended with moderate losses today, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remained cautious, as global uncertainties are expected to guide market direction in the near term. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, developments from the G7 summit and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty settled below the 24,900 level.

Barring IT index all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in red with pharma, metal and oil & gas shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26% to 81,583.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.10 points or 0.37% to 24,853.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.67%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,505 shares rose and 2,473 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.93% to 14.40. IPO update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Oswal Pumps received bids for 52,58,03,088 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (17 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 32.43 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 June 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (17 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 584 and 614 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty pharma index declined 1.89% to 21,622.80. The index jumped 0.25% in the previous trading session. Lupin (down 3.52%), Granules India (down 3.48%), Natco Pharma (down 3.47%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 3%), Laurus Labs (down 2.59%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.32%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.12%), Ajanta Pharma (down 2.1%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.02%) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.8%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Godrej Properties rose 1.27% after the company announced that it has acquired an approximately 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 0.46%. The company has announced a strategic partnership with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to modernize the banks operations and enhance efficiency through advanced automation. Ethos declined 2.14%. The company announced that it has acquired 100% equity in its newly incorporated subsidiary, Ficus Trading LLC, as part of its strategic expansion into international markets, particularly the Middle East. NTPC added 0.24%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 June 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

Rane (Madras) surged 8.72% after the company's board approved the sale of a significant land parcel in Tamil Nadu. The board has given the approval to sell approximately 3.48 acres out of a total 4.5-acre plot located in Velachery, Chennai, to Canopy Living LLP -- a joint venture between real estate players Arihant Foundations & Housing and Prestige Estates Projects. AXISCADES Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced a strategic alliance with Indra, a European defense and aerospace major, to jointly manufacture and develop cutting-edge systems in India. Vipul Organics hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has received the final approval and the first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate intended for use in the automobile industry.

Macrotech Developers declined 1.61%. The firm said it has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers, effective 16 June 2025, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 272 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. European stocks declined on Tuesday as investors assessed the Israel-Iran conflict, following U.S. President Donald Trumps call for everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran. The president subsequently left the Group of Seven summit a day early due to the Middle East crisis. Asian shares ended mixed as investors kept a close watch on the simmering Israel-Iran tensions.

Japans central bank said it would slow the pace of government bond purchases from April next year while it also held its benchmark rate at 0.5% as growth risks loom. Back in the US, Wall Street closed in the green overnight. Hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East boosted sentiment, with the Dow Jones climbing 0.75%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.94%, and the Nasdaq leading the rally with a 1.52% jump. On the corporate front, Roku shares popped after the company unveiled a new exclusive partnership with Amazon Ads. The deal is set to create the largest authenticated Connected TV (CTV) footprint in the US, a major win in the growing streaming ad market.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting today. While interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged at around 4.5%, the spotlight will be on any hints of a pivot to rate cuts, especially as inflation cools and growth shows signs of fatigue. Across the border, G7 leaders are gathering in Canada this week. The mood might be tense, with US President Donald Trumps tariffs on allied imports casting a shadow. Canadian PM Mark Carney has promised a push for peace and stability but hinted at potential retaliatory tariffs if Washington doesnt ease up on its steel and aluminum duties.