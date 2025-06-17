Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.89%

Nifty Pharma index ended down 1.89% at 21622.8 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd slipped 3.39%, Lupin Ltd shed 3.33% and Natco Pharma Ltd dropped 3.27%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.43% and Nifty Commodities index is down 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.37% to close at 24853.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.26% to close at 81583.3 today.

