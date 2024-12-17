Balaji Telefilms board to mull fund raising proposal

Balaji Telefilms said that its board will meet on Thursday, 19 December 2024, to consider raising funds by issuance of various instruments through permissible modes.

The company will consider the proposal for raising of funds, by way of issue of specified securities through preferential issue, private placement or such other permissible method as may be decided by the Board, or any combination thereof, and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Balaji Telefilms in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and event business. The Company is also in the business of production of films. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 52.2% to Rs 5.66 crore on 27.6% decline in net sales to Rs 144.42 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rallied 13.70% to settle at Rs 94.35 on Monday, 16 December 2024.

