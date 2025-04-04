Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 11.8% to Rs 151,209 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 135,202 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's total deposits increased by 7.2% compared with Rs 141,002 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 47,056 crore in Q4 FY25, up 13.7% YoY and up 6.5% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio decreased to 68.9% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 69.4% recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 47,436 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6% YoY but down 5.4% QoQ.

The CASA ratio declined to 31.4% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 37.1% in the quarter ended March 2024 and 31.7% in the quarter ended December 2024.

Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 10.6% to Rs 137,902 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 124,721 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) rose by 4.5% from Rs 132,019 crore.

The bank's LCR as of 31 March 2025 stood approximately at 177.54%. Collection efficiency for the month of March 2025 was approximately 97.9%, compared with 97.7% in March 2024. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.7%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.4% in March 2025.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has a presence in 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.

The bank has reported a 41.8% fall in net profit to Rs 426.49 crore despite a 26.2% increase in total income to Rs 6,574.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Bandhan Bank slipped 1.95% to Rs 153.60 on the BSE.

