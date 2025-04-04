Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q4 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 11.8% to Rs 151,209 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 135,202 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's total deposits increased by 7.2% compared with Rs 141,002 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 47,056 crore in Q4 FY25, up 13.7% YoY and up 6.5% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio decreased to 68.9% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 69.4% recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 47,436 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6% YoY but down 5.4% QoQ.

The CASA ratio declined to 31.4% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 37.1% in the quarter ended March 2024 and 31.7% in the quarter ended December 2024.

Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 10.6% to Rs 137,902 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 124,721 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) rose by 4.5% from Rs 132,019 crore.

Also Read

'Dukaandari hi karna hai?' Piyush Goyal urges startups to think bigger

India ranks 10th with $1.4 billion private investment in AI: UN report

Parliament LIVE updates: BSP chief Mayawati hits out at 'hasty' passage of Waqf Bill

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 800 pts to 75,500; pharma stocks slip on Trump tariff fear

Biocon, Cipla: Nifty Pharma down 6% as US eyes possible tariffs on sector

The bank's LCR as of 31 March 2025 stood approximately at 177.54%. Collection efficiency for the month of March 2025 was approximately 97.9%, compared with 97.7% in March 2024. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.7%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.4% in March 2025.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has a presence in 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.

The bank has reported a 41.8% fall in net profit to Rs 426.49 crore despite a 26.2% increase in total income to Rs 6,574.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Bandhan Bank slipped 1.95% to Rs 153.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One achieves 39.5% YoY growth in client base

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1%; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 2.15%

Zaggle Prepaid partners with Thomas Cook to enhance corporate travel

RBL Bank Q4 total deposits grow 7% YoY

Shares may extend losses amid weak global cues

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story