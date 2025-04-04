RBL Bank Q4 total deposits grow 7% YoY

RBL Bank reported a 7% rise in total deposits to Rs 110,942 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 103,494 crore recorded as on 31 March 2024.

The bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below Rs 3 crore constituting approximately 49.8% of the overall deposits of the bank as of 31 March 2025.

The CASA rose by 4% to Rs 37,884 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 36,448 crore recorded as of 31 March 2024. The CASA ratio decreased to 34.1% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 35.2% reported during the same period a year ago.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 133% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 140% as of 31 March 2024.

The bank's gross advances increased by 11% to Rs 94,973 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 85,639 crore recorded as of 31 March 2024.

RBL Bank said that retail advances grew 15% YoY while wholesale advances grew 5% YoY for the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 28% YoY. Within retail, secured retail advances grew 41% YoY. The mix of retail and wholesale advances was approximately 61:39.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations.

The private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 86% to Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 233.09 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, total income increased 16.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,609.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of RBL Bank rose 0.06% to Rs 175.60 on the BSE.

