Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda said that its domestic deposits increased 9.23% to Rs 11,65,874 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 10,67,371 crore as on 31st December 2023.

On sequential basis, the companys domestic deposits rose 1.31% from Rs 11,50,791 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Domestic advances jumped 11.76% YoY to Rs 9,63,438 crore as on 31st December 2024 and Domestic retail advances stood at Rs 2,43,303 crore as on 31st December 2024, registering the growth of 19.48% as compared with 2,03,627 crore as on 31st December 2023.

As of 31st December 2024, Global business grew 11.74% YoY to Rs 25,64,068 crore. Global deposits increased 11.82% to Rs 13,92,462 crore as on 31st December 2024 as against 12,45,300 crore as on 31st December 2023.

The banks global advances stood at Rs 11,71,606 crore as on 31st December 2024., up 11.76%.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 30th September 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 23.16% to Rs 5,237.93 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,252.89 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income increased 10.65% YoY to Rs 35,444.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 4.45% to Rs 230.85 on the BSE.

