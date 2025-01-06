Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 15.58% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,730, a premium of 113.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,616.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 388.70 points or 1.62% to 23,616.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 15.58% to 15.65.

Reliance, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

