Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 4.00%, NIFTY Crashes 1.62%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 4.00% at 6354.15 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India fell 7.53%, Bank of Baroda dropped 5.66% and Bank of India slipped 4.69%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 8.78% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 3.58% and Nifty Energy index has slid 3.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.62% to close at 23616.05 while the SENSEX has declined 1.59% to close at 77964.99 today.

