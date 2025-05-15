Bank of Baroda soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 235.18, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.54% in last one year as compared to a 10% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.18, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24643.55. The Sensex is at 81186.53, down 0.18%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 2.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54801.3, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.01 lakh shares in last one month.

Bank of Baroda is down 10.54% in last one year as compared to a 10% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 235.8, up 0.83% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

