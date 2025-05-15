Torrent Power Q4 PAT soars 146% YoY to Rs 430 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Torrent Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25 zoomed 146.27% as against Rs 430.24 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 1.10% year on year to Rs 6,456.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 619.25 crore, marginally up 0.34% from Rs 617.11 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 3% to Rs 1,245 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,206 in Q4 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from generation was at Rs 1,246.04 (down 43.25% YoY), revenue from transmission and distribution stood at Rs 5,830.18 crore (up 4.15% YoY), and revenue from renewables stood at Rs 251.23 crore (down 4.19% YoY) during the period under review.

The company has a total installed generation capacity of 4,838 MWp, which includes 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,746 MWp of renewable energy capacity, and 362 MW of coal-based capacity. In addition, renewable energy projects totaling 3,154 MWp and 3,000 MW of pump storage capacity are currently under development. Including these projects, the companys total planned generation and pump storage capacity will reach 7,992 MWp and 3,000 MW, respectively.

The company distributes nearly 31 billion units to over 4.21 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD), Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on the performance, the companys Chairman, Samir Mehta said, FY 25 was a transformative year for the Company, marked by significant advancements across operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives. During the year, the Company completed its highly successful maiden equity raise of Rs 3,500 crores through QIP; which was also the first equity raise by the Torrent Group in the last three decades. The successful completion of the issue, with 4 times oversubscription, underscores TPLs strong credentials and highlights the companys future growth prospects as one of the fastest growing in the countrys power sector.

The Company made significant progress in building on its strategic initiatives by entering into first-of-its-kind in India, Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA) with MSEDCL for supplying 2,000 MW / 16,000 MWh Pump Storage Hydro power for 40 years. Our gas-based power projects were able to supply power in merchant market including NVVN tenders and under Sec 11, imposed first time on gas-based power plants by Government, contributing significantly to the bottom-line.

Our Distribution business continued to set new operational benchmarks with Distribution loss of 2.34% in our licensed distribution business. This achievement is a testament of our operational capabilities and is the lowest Distribution loss in the country and is comparable to global benchmarks. In our franchised distribution areas, Agra achieved its historic low AT&C losses of 6.94% compared to 58.77% when we took over the operations in Agra in 2010. The Company is well-poised for the next phase of growth with under-construction pipeline of more than 3 GW of renewable projects & 3 GW of Pump Storage Hydro power project alongwith a robust balance sheet endeavouring to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders.

Meanwhile, the company is raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, via private placement.

Further, the board of directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25. The total dividend for FY25 stands as Rs 19 per equity share, comprising of interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share and final divided of Rs 5 per equity share.

Shares of Torrent Power declined 2.77% to Rs 1,412.65 on the BSE.

