Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 35.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.30% to Rs 6324.68 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 35.94% to Rs 1411.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1038.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.30% to Rs 6324.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5171.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6324.685171.5064.1359.851462.701069.661462.701069.661411.601038.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News