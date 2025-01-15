Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 35.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.30% to Rs 6324.68 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 35.94% to Rs 1411.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1038.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.30% to Rs 6324.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5171.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6324.685171.50 22 OPM %64.1359.85 -PBDT1462.701069.66 37 PBT1462.701069.66 37 NP1411.601038.40 36

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

