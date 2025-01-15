Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.6457.276.232.222.17-0.501.37-1.531.00-1.00

