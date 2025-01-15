Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.39%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.39% at 920.85 today. The index has slipped 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.49%, Raymond Ltd gained 4.62% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd jumped 2.10%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 5.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.36% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.16% to close at 23213.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.29% to close at 76724.08 today.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

