ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 9.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 913.03 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 9.20% to Rs 202.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 185.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 913.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 668.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.913.03668.7877.9085.69272.58247.93262.36239.39202.69185.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News