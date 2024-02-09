Banking shares gain

Banking stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index rising 143.65 points or 0.28% at 51119.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.74%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 0.62%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.45%), State Bank of India (up 0.32%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.26%), were the top gainers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Federal Bank Ltd (down 1.26%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 0.59%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 0.58%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 120.09 or 0.17% at 71548.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.2 points or 0.12% at 21744.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 590.32 points or 1.28% at 45689.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 141.13 points or 1.04% at 13489.7.

On BSE,1091 shares were trading in green, 1977 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News