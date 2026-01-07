Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in Sep 2025 quarter, says RBI

Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in Sep 2025 quarter, says RBI

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
RBIs Supervisory Data Quality Index score of scheduled commercial banks has improved to 90.7 in the September 2025 quarter compared to 89.9 in the April-June period, the RBI said on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) to measure data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency in submission of returns. The objective of the index is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the RBI's Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

