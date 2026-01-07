GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 14.50 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 107.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,749.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 3,122.68 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed, with regional defense stocks snapping two-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and renewed rhetoric over Greenland.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his team were considering a range of options in order to acquire Greenland including utilizing the U.S. Military. The statement further escalates the Trump administrations already aggressive rhetoric about Greenland, which the president has long sought to make a part of the United States. U.S. crude futures fell 1.3% to $56.39 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Venezuela would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. The remarks followed a weekend operation in which U.S. forces seized former leader Nicol Maduro.

Overnight in the United States, stocks advanced as investors appeared to look past the Venezuela operation. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday as risk sentiment weakened across markets. Sentiment was hit by renewed tariff concerns after US President Donald Trump warned of higher tariffs on India if it failed to curb purchases of Russian oil. Foreign institutional investors also turned net sellers, adding to liquidity pressure. Geopolitical tensions further weighed on sentiment following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while volatility edged higher. The Nifty 50 settled below the 26,200 mark, dragged down by private bank stocks. In contrast, healthcare and pharmaceutical shares saw buying interest.