Barometers ends with significant gains; auto shares outperforms

The headline equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Friday, tracking positive global cues. Sentiment was buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran ceasefire, which improved overall risk appetite.

Despite the upbeat close, investors remained watchful, tracking corporate business updates and positioning ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season, which is expected to provide clearer direction on market valuations and growth trends.

The Nifty settles near the 24,050 mark. Barring the Nifty IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green, with auto, realty, and financial services stocks witnessing the most gains.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 918.60 points or 1.20% to 77,550.25. The Nifty 50 index gained 275.50 points or 1.16% to 24,050.60.

The broader market outperformed the key equity indices. The BSE 150 MidCap index surged 1.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap index rose 1.60%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,362 shares rose and 943 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.72% to 18.85. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Om Power Transmission received bids for 33,09,645 shares as against 60,02,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (10 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.55 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 April 2026 and will now close on 13 Apri 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 166 and 175 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 2.85% to 26,640.90. The index declined 0.39% in the past trading session. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 6.11%), Ashok Leyland (up 4.64%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.54%), Exide Industries (up 4.19%), Eicher Motors (up 3.94%), Bharat Forge (up 3.43%), Hero MotoCorp (up 3.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.1%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.08%) and TVS Motor Company (up 3.07%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight:

Wipro rose 1.11% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 15-16 April 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. In addition, the IT major is also scheduled to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 on 16 April 2026. Power Mech Projects surged 9% after the comapny has secured an operations & maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail. The contract covers O&M of the 19.54-km route and 17 stations between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and Chembur in Mumbai for a period of five years. The order is valued at Rs 296 crore.

Container Corporation of India (Concor) added 0.35%. The company announced that its total throughput jumped 5.98% to 14,28,102 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 FY26 compared with 13,47,495 TEUs in Q4 FY25. Maiden Forgings rose 0.61%. The company reported production volume of 35,546 MT for FY 202526, which is an increase of 11.5% as compared with the volume of 31,879 MT recorded in the previous year. Godrej Properties added 1.19% after the company reported 16% increase in booking value to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26 from Rs 29,444 crore in FY25. In Q4 FY26, however, the companys booking value remained flat at Rs 10,163 crore as compared with the same period last year.

Prestige Estates Projects added 0.30%. The company announced its entry into a premium residential project in Mumbai through a joint venture with ABIL Group. The development will be undertaken via Aaramnagar Realty LLP, which holds development rights for a land parcel in Versova. The project spans around 6 acres and has a total development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet (RERA area), with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 9,000 crore. NHPC gained 0.05%. The company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, to consider a proposal for monetizing future cash flows from its power stations.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied 3.93% after the company, along with its two sponsored InvITs, reported a 20.74% jump in toll revenue to Rs 783 crore in March 2026, compared with Rs 649 crore in March 2025. Park Medi World surged 3.77% after the company announced the launch of its multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula on 10 April 2026, marking a key expansion in North India. Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) jumped 4.84% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 26 crore order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). Ajmera Realty & Infra India shed 0.11%. The companys sales value jumped 8% to Rs 270 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25.

VA Tech Wabag advanced 2.54% after it has executed a shareholders agreement (SHA) with Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I, Peak Sustainability Partners LLP, and Ghaziabad Bioenergy for setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV). RailTel Corporation of India added 1.35% after it has received a work order from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive online portal. The company added that the order, valued at Rs 23.18 crore, is to be executed by 8 June 2026. Poonawalla Fincorp shed 0.31%. The company stated that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 390.26 per equity share.

Global Markets: European and Asian markets advanced on Friday, though a fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran keeps investors on tenterhooks with oil prices resuming gains. The Middle East conflict, which has been going on for more than a month, led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and traffic continues to largely be restricted via the crucial energy waterway despite the ceasefire. Tehran had said it would reopen the strait as long as all attacks on the country were halted, according to a statement from its foreign minister. Media reports said that Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. That followed U.S. President Donald Trump pausing attacks on Iran on Tuesday.