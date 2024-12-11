Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 122.14 points or 0.45% at 27295.05 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.2%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.13%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%),Oil India Ltd (up 0.6%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.43%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.17%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.12%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 210.81 or 0.37% at 57713.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.25 points or 0.21% at 16514.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.7 points or 0.06% at 24625.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 36.76 points or 0.05% at 81546.81.

On BSE,2135 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

