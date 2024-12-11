Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 48.72 points or 0.63% at 7754.69 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, India Pesticides Ltd (up 7.06%), Prism Johnson Ltd (up 6.72%),HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 3.55%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 3.42%),Sagar Cements Ltd (up 3.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (up 3.16%), Saurashtra Cement Ltd (up 2.99%), Best Agrolife Ltd (up 2.69%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 2.65%), and Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 2.59%).

On the other hand, NACL Industries Ltd (down 6.85%), Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (down 4.04%), and Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 2.6%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 210.81 or 0.37% at 57713.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.25 points or 0.21% at 16514.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.7 points or 0.06% at 24625.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 36.76 points or 0.05% at 81546.81.

On BSE,2135 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

