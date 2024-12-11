BEML secures Rs 136-cr contract for high mobility vehicles

BEML advanced 2.30% to Rs 4,463.50 after the company announced that it has secured Rs 136 crore contract for the supply of indigenously designed High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) 8x8.

BEML, a defence public sector undertaking under the ministry of defence, highlighted the importance of this milestone. The HMV 8x8 is engineered to perform reliably and efficiently in demanding environments. Key features include an independent suspension system, high-power air-cooled engine, central tyre inflation system, anti-lock braking system, and a backbone tube chassis designensuring superior mobility, stability, and operational safety.

These vehicles are designed to operate in extreme conditions, ranging from -20C to +55C, and at altitudes up to 5,000 meters above sea level. The modular architecture allows seamless integration of various superstructures, reducing costs and improving commonality across BEMLs military vehicle range, which spans from 4x4 to 12x12 configurations. This innovation optimizes maintenance and logistics, significantly enhancing operational efficiency for the armed forces.

These vehicles will play a pivotal role in the Battle Field Surveillance System (BFSS) Project, reinforcing Indias defence capabilities and advancing the governments vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the firm stated.

Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML, stated, "This contract is a testament to BEML's unwavering commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The indigenously developed HMV 8x8 vehicles showcase our engineering excellence and dedication to equipping Indias armed forces with cutting-edge mobility solutions. As a proud partner in the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, we remain steadfast in our efforts to contribute to Indias defence preparedness and strategic capabilities."

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals: defense & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore on a 6.21% fall in sales to Rs 859.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

