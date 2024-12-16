Best Agrolife jumps on securing 20-yr patent for pesticidal composition

Best Agrolife rallied 5.37% to Rs 638 after the company informed that it has been assigned a patent by the Indian Government for an invention entitled 'synergistic pesticidal composition' for the term of 20 years commencing from 29 June 2023.

The patent is received from the Indian Patent Office, Government of India, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

Best Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of agrochemical products. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs) and retains one of the country's most comprehensive portfolios with 360+ formulations and more than 91 technical manufacturing licenses.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 0.2% to Rs 94.66 crore on 8% slide in net revenue to Rs 746.60 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

