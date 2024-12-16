Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies bags 398 MW solar module supply projects

Waaree Energies bags 398 MW solar module supply projects

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies announced that it has secured two projects aggregating 398 MW, for the supply of solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

The projects involve the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, with 298 MW allocated for one project and 149 MW for the other, aggregating to a total of 398 MW.

The supply of the solar modules is scheduled to begin in the fiscal year 2025-2026.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 315.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,574.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.82% to Rs 3,158.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Rain stops play; Can the delay rescue India?

Parliament session LIVE: Congress repeatedly amended Constitution to favour dynasty, says Sitharaman

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 81,600; Nov WPI inflation at 1.89%, from 2.36% in Oct

Bangladesh may hold next election in late 2025 or first half of 2026: Yunus

JSW Energy shares rise 3% after securing multiple renewable energy projects

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story