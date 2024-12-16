Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fairchem Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Tips Films Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2024.

Fairchem Organics Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 998.85 at 16-Dec-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 58069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3131 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 641. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2227 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 44.67. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8388 shares in the past one month.

Donear Industries Ltd rose 19.97% to Rs 161. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12410 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd jumped 15.40% to Rs 1079.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12968 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

