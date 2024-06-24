Best Crop Science receives license to manufacture herbicide - Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester

Best Crop Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife, has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Haloxyfop R-methyl ester Technical 96% w/w min u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.

Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester is a post-emergence herbicide extensively utilized to control both annual and perennial grasses. It is commonly applied to various crops, such as soybeans, groundnuts, pulses, and many others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News