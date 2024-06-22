Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy board OKs fund raising proposal

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Inox Green Energy Services informed that its board has approved the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more securities including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants.

The company may also raise funds through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as maybe required, including the approval of shareholders of the company and to approve such ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising as may be required.

Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power O&M service providers within India with a fleet size of >3 GW. The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind projects.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 7.7% YoY to Rs 52.43 crore during the period under review.

The scrip surged 7.14% to close at Rs 171.05 on Friday, 21 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

