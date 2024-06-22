Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Aluminium Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.09% to Rs 15.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.10% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.33-0.43 LP 1.333.10 -57 OPM %-1975.762558.14 --379.70-503.23 - PBDT0.99-7.06 LP 15.796.12 158 PBT0.90-7.32 LP 15.254.73 222 NP0.38-3.79 LP 15.986.74 137

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Inox Wind records turnaround PAT of Rs 38 cr in Q4

Inox Wind to raise Rs 1,000 crore Via NCPRPS

Suzlon Group wins an order for 72.5 MW wind power project

Inox Wind gains after CRISIL upgrades ratings with 'stable' outlook

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 204.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Inox Green Energy board OKs fund raising proposal

Cipla Goa facility gets 6 USFDA observations

Dee Development Engineers IPO ends with strong subscription

Akme Fintrade (India) IPO ends with good subscription

EIH CFO Kallol Kundu resigns

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story