Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 0.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 58.06 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 0.69% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 58.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.0654.1112.189.503.862.951.911.681.431.44

