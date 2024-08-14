Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 0.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 58.06 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 0.69% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 58.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.0654.11 7 OPM %12.189.50 -PBDT3.862.95 31 PBT1.911.68 14 NP1.431.44 -1
