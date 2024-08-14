Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.22% to Rs 28.43 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 131.05% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.4319.99 42 OPM %29.5121.16 -PBDT5.982.70 121 PBT5.902.58 129 NP4.391.90 131
