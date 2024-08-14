Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.22% to Rs 28.43 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 131.05% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.4319.99 42 OPM %29.5121.16 -PBDT5.982.70 121 PBT5.902.58 129 NP4.391.90 131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Private sector drives India's AI ambition with government support

Himachal CM Sukhu announces projects worth Rs 696 cr to boost tourism

Top 3 players processed 93% of all transactions on UPI in July: NPCI

SpiceJet Q1 results: Net profit drops 26.7% to Rs 150 cr on fewer flights

Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai due to hydraulic failure

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story