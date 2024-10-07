Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 500 cr

Order book now stands at Rs 7,689 cr so far in FY25

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders of more than Rs.500 crore since its last disclosure on 11 September 2024.

The major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control system nodes, Upgrade / spares for gun systems, spares for radars, communication system etc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs.7,689 crore in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News