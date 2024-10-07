Force Motors acquires 12.21% stake in TP Surya (SPV for solar power projects)

Force Motors has acquired further 26,81,315 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2.68 crore as part of the power delivery agreement with TP Surya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (a SPV set up for setting up ground mounted solar photovoltaic power projects in the state of Maharashtra).

Consequent to the above acquisition, the company has completed the acquisition of 12.21% shares constituting 26,87,421 equity shares of Rs 10/- each in TP Surya.

