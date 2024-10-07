Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MOIL records best September production & sales

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
With best ever September production of 1.46 lakh tonnes in September, 2024, MOIL continued its growth momentum. It has achieved production of 8.70 lakh tonne during first six months of the current financial year (April to September 2024), registering a growth of 7% over CPLY.

The Company has also achieved Best September sales of 1.59 lakh tonnes in September, 2024. Sales of 7.51 lakh tonnes during April-September 2024, is almost at the same level as that during corresponding period last year, despite challenging market conditions.

Giving utmost thrust to exploration, MOIL has carried out exploratory core drilling of 50,222 meters upto September, 2024 which is 1.4 times than the previous year.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

