Piccadily Agro launches limited edition Indri's 'City Series' for Bengaluru Duty Free

Piccadily Agro Industries announced the launch of its first travel retail exclusive 'City Series' with the debut Oloroso-Sherry cask expression exclusively crafted for Bengaluru Duty Free. Available solely for travel retail, this is the first in a series of bespoke single cask expressions, where each release will embody the spirit and essence of a different Indian city, available solely through select duty-free outlets across India and the world. This travel retail exclusive single malt whisky is specially made, designed, and bottled for Bengaluru Duty Free, celebrating the city in every bottle.

