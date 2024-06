Bharat Forge has on 18 June 2024 made an additional investment of USD 40 million in Bharat Forge America Inc. (BFA) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment falls within the pre-approved limits of the board resolution dated 14 November 2022. The funds are intended for further investment by BFA into its wholly-owned subsidiary - Bharat Forge Aluminum USA Inc. (BFAL), to facilitate BFAL's capital expenditure for aluminum forging facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp