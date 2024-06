Radico Khaitan is all set to bring Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky to India, after garnering widespread acclaim in major markets worldwide, including the UK, USA, Europe, Dubai, as well as Global Travel Retail.

Initially starting with Uttar Pradesh this June, where Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky will be priced at Rs. 10000, the Company will expand the launch in other prominent states such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana, and Goa throughout the fiscal year, including introduction in the CSD (Canteen Store Department).

