Bharat Forge Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1464.35, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.61% in last one year as compared to a 26.1% rally in NIFTY and a 56.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1464.35, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24982.55. The Sensex is at 81590.97, down 0.28%.Bharat Forge Ltd has lost around 8.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26242.6, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.84 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp