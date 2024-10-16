Akums Drugs signs license & distribution agreement with Triple Hair Inc.

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has entered into a License & Distribution Agreement with Triple Hair Inc, a company duly incorporated under the laws of New Brunswick, Canada, having its registered office at 5085 Principale-Est Av, Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada.

As per the terms of the agreement, Company has been granted the exclusive rights to further develop and market the products recently innovated by Triple Hair Inc, in the Territory of India. The Company will undertake this development and commercialization after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals or requisite licenses in India. The agreement grants the Company exclusive right to use Triple Hair's intellectual property rights (Patent) solely to carry out the studies and perform the services as stipulated in the agreement.

Further, Company will manage the commercial strategy to promote and offer Triple Hair's patented products to its own marketing partners and clients within the Indian market exclusively.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

