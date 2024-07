Post Bonus

Bharat Petroleum Corporation based on the effectiveness of the Bonus Issue of 1:1 on 21st July 2024 has revised the Final Dividend which was earlier declared on 9th May 2024 as Rs.21 per share of Rs.10 each to a Dividend of Rs.10.5 per share of Rs.10 each.

