Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's consolidated net profit jumped 53.77% to Rs 2,442.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,588.2 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 5.85% YoY to Rs 37,899.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth was partially impacted by devaluation of African currencies during the period

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL): ATGL and INOX India have entered into a mutual support agreement, under which ATGL and INOXCVA shall mutually accord a preferred partner status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and services for identifying and exploring possible collaboration opportunities for strengthening the LNG ecosystem in the country.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals reported consolidated net profit of Rs 194 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 432 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3730 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 4148 crore in Q3 FY23.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company's board of directors in its meeting scheduled on 8 February 2024 may consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY24.

BLS E-Services: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 6 February 2024. The issue price is Rs. 135 per share.

Ashok Leyland: The company's consolidated net profit rose 60% to Rs 580 crore on 2.7% rise in revenue to Rs 9273 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

