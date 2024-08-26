BHEL bags orders worth Rs 11,000 cr from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that it has received orders worth over Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen, to set up three supercritical thermal power projects.

The company said that each of the three projects will be of 2x800 MW rating in Kawai, Rajasthan and in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

The value of three orders is aggregating to more than Rs 11,000 crore, it added.

The contract involves supply of equipment and supervision of erection and commissioning for the three aforementioned power projects.

The supply of equipment entails boilers, turbines, generators and associated auxiliaries, along with control and instrumentation.